Russia Getting Mediation Proposals on Ukraine From Many States, Including UK - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) Russia has been receiving offers of mediation to resolve the Ukrainian conflict from a number of countries and even some groups in the United Kingdom, Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin said.

"We have numerous offers of mediation coming from the middle East, Latin America, Turkey and others," Kelin told The Times, adding that even some groups in the UK have offered their assistance in the peace settlement.

The ambassador also stated that China's proposals for a peace settlement in Ukraine were "only a framework and not a detailed plan," while acknowledging the importance of Beijing's political and economic support to Russia.

At the same time, China could not "dictate terms" to Russia concerning the conflict, Kelin added.

In February, Beijing released a 12-point document entitled "China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis," that underlines respect for the sovereignty of all countries, the cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev. In the document, Beijing also condemned the abuse of unilateral sanctions, saying that they did not contribute to the settlement of the crisis.