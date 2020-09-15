UrduPoint.com
Russia Getting Requests For Sputnik Vaccine From Africa, Will Consider - Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 12:10 PM

Russia Getting Requests for Sputnik Vaccine From Africa, Will Consider - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Russia has been getting requests for its coronavirus vaccine from Africa and will address them, but has to attend to its own people first, Russian Ambassador-at-Large Oleg Ozerov, who serves as the head of the secretariat for the Russian-African partnership forum, told Sputnik.

Sputnik V vaccine has recently entered post-registration trials. About 55,000 Moscow residents have expressed readiness to take part in them.

"Of course, we received such requests [about supplying Russian vaccine to Africa]; they have been coming and they will continue coming, but we have one priority, which is our country's population. But clearly we will work with this issue with regard to the African states as well," the diplomat said.

More Stories From World

