Russia Gifts Solar Panel System To Children's Hospital In Serbia - Cooperation Agency

Sat 03rd July 2021 | 08:39 PM

Russia Gifts Solar Panel System to Children's Hospital in Serbia - Cooperation Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2021) The Russian House in Belgrade and the Russian Humanitarian Mission (RHM) have donated a solar panel system to a children's hospital in Serbia, giving it access to free electricity, the Russian agency for international humanitarian cooperation said on Saturday.

"Today, the Russian House in Belgrade, together with Russian Humanitarian Mission handed over a solar panel system to the children's hospital of the Dr. Bosko Vrebalov health center in [the city of] Zrenjanin. From now on, the medical facility, which serves the entire region, will be able to use free electric power," Rossotrudnichestvo said in a statement.

The panels were installed on Friday, and the system was officially launched in the presence of Zrenjanin Mayor Simo Salapura on the following day.

"By implementing this project, we have achieved two aims at once: created conditions for the child hospital to use power without disruptions and lowered fixed utilities' costs thanks to the ability to use electric power for free," Sergey Shevchuk, the RHM director general, said.

The money saved on costs will be used to purchase medicines and upgrade the hospital's equipment, Shevchuk added.

