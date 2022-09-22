MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) Russia gave agrement on the appointment of Lynne Tracy as the US ambassador in Moscow, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"Yes, we gave an agrement. The fact is that they requested an agrement for her already a certain time ago," Ryabkov told reporters, adding that the US Senate should also approve Tracy's appointment.