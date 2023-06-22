Russia Gives Syria, Turkey Draft Roadmap on Normalization of Relations - Lavrentyev

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) Moscow has handed over to Ankara and Damascus a draft roadmap on the normalization of relations between Turkey and Syria, Russia's special presidential envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"After the meeting of the foreign ministers of the four countries (in May), the Russian side took upon itself the preparation of a draft for further approval. There is such a draft, it has been handed over to the concerned parties. It has been handed over to Turkey, Damascus, the Iranian side has it," Lavrentyev said.

The draft can be amended, the diplomat said.