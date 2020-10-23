UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Glad To See Situation In Kyrgyzstan Stabilize - Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 03:03 PM

Russia Glad to See Situation in Kyrgyzstan Stabilize - Foreign Minister

Russia is happy to see the situation in Kyrgyzstan stabilizing, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) Russia is happy to see the situation in Kyrgyzstan stabilizing, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday.

"We were following the developments with concern and can note with gladness that it is calming down now," Lavrov said at the meeting with his Kyrgyz counterpart Ruslan Kazakbaev.

Bishkek is thankful to Russia "for its special contribution to the stabilization of the political situation in Kyrgyzstan during the post-election crisis," Kazakbaev said.

Related Topics

Russia Kyrgyzstan

Recent Stories

Rs 14450 fine on smoke emitting vehicles

2 minutes ago

Second virus wave could be worst than first: Franc ..

2 minutes ago

Ex-Wallaby captain Pocock gives up rugby for conse ..

2 minutes ago

Entire Poland to Be Classified as COVID-19 'Red Zo ..

9 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alvi arrives in Quetta on day-lo ..

9 minutes ago

OPPO F17 Pro With Its Diverse Photography Modes Is ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.