Russia Glad to See Situation in Kyrgyzstan Stabilize - Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia is happy to see the situation in Kyrgyzstan stabilizing, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) Russia is happy to see the situation in Kyrgyzstan stabilizing, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday.

"We were following the developments with concern and can note with gladness that it is calming down now," Lavrov said at the meeting with his Kyrgyz counterpart Ruslan Kazakbaev.

Bishkek is thankful to Russia "for its special contribution to the stabilization of the political situation in Kyrgyzstan during the post-election crisis," Kazakbaev said.