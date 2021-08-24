UrduPoint.com

Russia Got 1st Requests For Export Of New Armored Personnel Carrier Bumerang - Exporter

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Russia has received the first foreign applications for supply of the prospective armored personnel carrier Bumerang, Alexander Mikheev, the head of Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, said on Tuesday.

"Rosoboronexport is actively promoting the newest unified combat platform Bumerang, which was introduced to the foreign market only last year. We have sent advertising materials to countries of the middle East, Africa, South East Asia and the Commonwealth of Independent States. They have already indicated interest in the Bumerang. We also have applications from countries of the Persian Gulf and Africa. Pre-contract work is being carried out," Mikheev told reporters at the Army-2021 military forum.

