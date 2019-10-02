Russia Got Drawn In US Political Infighting Long Before Trump - Putin
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Russia was drawn into "political squabbles" in the United States long before the presidency of Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday at the Russian Energy Week.
"We were drawn into internal political squabbles in the United States even before we met president Trump," Putin said.