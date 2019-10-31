Russia has received no confirmation of media reports about clashes between the armed forces of Turkey and Syria in northeast Syria, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday

Earlier media reported about alleged clashes between the military of Turkey and Syria in the Syrian province of Hasakah.

"When implementing major agreements on the ground, some roughness is inevitable. I have not heard of confirmation of direct serious clashes between the Syrian and Turkish military in a particular area where the agreement of the Russian-Turkish memorandum of October 22 is being implemented," Lavrov told reporters after talks with OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger.