Russia Got No New Offers From Ukraine on Minsk Agreements - Source

Russia has not received any new offers from Ukraine regarding the implementation of the Minsk agreements on Donbas crisis settlement, an informed source in Moscow told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Russia has not received any new offers from Ukraine regarding the implementation of the Minsk agreements on Donbas crisis settlement, an informed source in Moscow told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Russia's Kommersant newspaper reported that Ukraine submitted to the Normandy Four a new draft of the so-called clusters for developing a road map for resolving the Donbas crisis.

According to the newspaper, the Ukrainian proposals, documented officially for the first time ever, represent how exactly Kiev would like to amend the Minsk agreements.

"The Russian side has not received any new proposals from Ukraine," the source said.