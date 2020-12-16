UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Got No Notification From US About Alleged Hacker Attacks - Lavrov

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 03:08 PM

Russia Got No Notification From US About Alleged Hacker Attacks - Lavrov

Russia has not received any notification from the United States about the alleged hacker attacks, Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Russia has not received any notification from the United States about the alleged hacker attacks, Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

Reuters news agency has reported, citing sources, that a hacker team backed by a foreign country has gained access to the systems of the US Treasury and National Telecommunications & Information Administration. The Washington Post newspaper has reported later, also citing sources, that Russian hackers are suspected.

The Russian Embassy in the US has refuted these allegations.

"No, we have not registered any official addresses from the United States regarding the hacker attacks or any suspicions regarding the attacks. We have already got used to the fact that the US and other foreign nations just issue new accusations against Russia through media outlets," Lavrov said at a press conference, held after talks with Croatia's foreign minister Gordan Grlic-Radman.

Related Topics

Russia Washington United States Croatia Post Media From

Recent Stories

Belgium reports 2,211 new COVID-19 cases, 611,422 ..

2 minutes ago

Germany sees record death toll on first day of new ..

2 minutes ago

Taliban Political Commission arrives in Islamabad ..

16 minutes ago

Modi's Hindutva govt using rape as weapon of war i ..

2 minutes ago

APS tragedy united nation against terrorism: Prime ..

2 minutes ago

APS tragedy united nation against terrorism: Shahb ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.