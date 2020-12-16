Russia Got No Notification From US About Alleged Hacker Attacks - Lavrov

Russia has not received any notification from the United States about the alleged hacker attacks, Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Russia has not received any notification from the United States about the alleged hacker attacks, Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

Reuters news agency has reported, citing sources, that a hacker team backed by a foreign country has gained access to the systems of the US Treasury and National Telecommunications & Information Administration. The Washington Post newspaper has reported later, also citing sources, that Russian hackers are suspected.

The Russian Embassy in the US has refuted these allegations.

"No, we have not registered any official addresses from the United States regarding the hacker attacks or any suspicions regarding the attacks. We have already got used to the fact that the US and other foreign nations just issue new accusations against Russia through media outlets," Lavrov said at a press conference, held after talks with Croatia's foreign minister Gordan Grlic-Radman.