Russia Got No Official Notification From US Regarding Open Skies Treaty - Lavrov

Russia has not received any official notifications from the United States regarding its stand on the Open Skies Treaty, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Russia has not received any official notifications from the United States regarding its stand on the Open Skies Treaty, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, a US State Department's spokesperson told Sputnik that Washington was yet to make a decision on its future participation in the treaty.

"As for the Open Skies Treaty, I have not seen this note, no one has written anything to us, although we have officially warned everyone through diplomatic notes that we are launching the procedure for withdrawing from the Open Skies Treaty, as we are not given guarantees that Europeans will not disclose data that they obtain in flights over the Russian territory," Lavrov said at a press conference, held after talks with his Kazakh counterpart.

Moscow expects Washington to explain its stand on the Open Skies Treaty soon, the diplomat went on to say.

Commenting on the possible appointment of a US special envoy for the Nord Stream 2 project, Lavrov expressed the belief that the envoy would just "travel across the world and make threats."