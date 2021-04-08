UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Got No Official Notification From US Regarding Open Skies Treaty - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 01:06 PM

Russia Got No Official Notification From US Regarding Open Skies Treaty - Lavrov

Russia has not received any official notifications from the United States regarding its stand on the Open Skies Treaty, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Russia has not received any official notifications from the United States regarding its stand on the Open Skies Treaty, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, a US State Department's spokesperson told Sputnik that Washington was yet to make a decision on its future participation in the treaty.

"As for the Open Skies Treaty, I have not seen this note, no one has written anything to us, although we have officially warned everyone through diplomatic notes that we are launching the procedure for withdrawing from the Open Skies Treaty, as we are not given guarantees that Europeans will not disclose data that they obtain in flights over the Russian territory," Lavrov said at a press conference, held after talks with his Kazakh counterpart.

Moscow expects Washington to explain its stand on the Open Skies Treaty soon, the diplomat went on to say.

Commenting on the possible appointment of a US special envoy for the Nord Stream 2 project, Lavrov expressed the belief that the envoy would just "travel across the world and make threats."

Related Topics

World Russia Washington Nord United States April From

Recent Stories

Punjab govt says Jahangir Tareen is important pill ..

1 minute ago

China Dismisses Top Official in Ruili for Failing ..

4 minutes ago

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing raises profit outlo ..

5 minutes ago

Russia's Vector Can Update EpiVacCorona Vaccine fo ..

5 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $60.68 a barrel W ..

13 minutes ago

'No shortage of Covid-19 vaccine at centers' : Nau ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.