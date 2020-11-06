UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Got No Response From Germany, Sweden, France On Navalny Case - Interior Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 01:47 PM

Russia Got No Response From Germany, Sweden, France on Navalny Case - Interior Ministry

Russia has not received any substantial response from Germany, Sweden, France on the case of Alexey Navalny, the Siberian bureau of the transport department of the Rusian Interior Ministry said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Russia has not received any substantial response from Germany, Sweden, France on the case of Alexey Navalny, the Siberian bureau of the transport department of the Rusian Interior Ministry said Friday.

According to the bureau, the relevant agencies in all three countries responded pro forma and "substantial answers were not given for any 24 questions."

Several people, who were with Navalny in Tomsk before he fell ill, are trying to get out of an interview with investigators, the bureau said.

"Their actions point to a well-planned provocation," the ministry added.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Russia France Germany Tomsk Sweden All From

Recent Stories

Over 10,000 Tonnes of Donated Flour Left to Rot in ..

59 seconds ago

European gloom outweighs China boom for Richemont

1 minute ago

Estate Office vacates 1345 houses from illegal occ ..

1 minute ago

US to Sanction Powerful Hezbollah-Affiliated Leban ..

1 minute ago

PML-Q Supremo Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain falls ill

10 minutes ago

Rich nations fall short on climate finance pledge

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.