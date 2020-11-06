- Home
Russia Got No Response From Germany, Sweden, France On Navalny Case - Interior Ministry
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 01:47 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Russia has not received any substantial response from Germany, Sweden, France on the case of Alexey Navalny, the Siberian bureau of the transport department of the Rusian Interior Ministry said Friday.
According to the bureau, the relevant agencies in all three countries responded pro forma and "substantial answers were not given for any 24 questions."
Several people, who were with Navalny in Tomsk before he fell ill, are trying to get out of an interview with investigators, the bureau said.
"Their actions point to a well-planned provocation," the ministry added.