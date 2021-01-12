UrduPoint.com
Russia Got No Response From Poland To Kaczynski Pre-Crash Talks Records Request - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 07:40 AM

Russia Got No Response From Poland to Kaczynski Pre-Crash Talks Records Request - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) The Russian Prosecutor General's Office has not yet received a response from Poland to a request about Lech Kaczynski's conversation before the plane crash near Smolensk in 2010, Petr Gorodov, head of the main department of international legal cooperation of the Russian Prosecutor General's Office, told Sputnik.

"We sent the request back on November 24, 2020, and still have not received any response to it," Gorodov said.

Earlier, Russia asked Poland for a transcript of a phone conversation that President Kaczynski had with his brother just before the disaster in Smolensk. The Polish media wrote about the fact of such a conversation: according to their data, Kaczynski spoke with his brother on a satellite phone shortly before his death, and "one of the aspects of the flight was touched upon." The recording of the conversation is included in the materials of the Polish criminal case.

