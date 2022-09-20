UrduPoint.com

Russia Got No Response To Offer To Supply Fertilizers To States In Need For Free - Putin

Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Russia Got No Response to Offer to Supply Fertilizers to States in Need for Free - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) Moscow has not received yet any response to its offer to supply fertilizers to countries in need free of charge, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

Western sanctions on the supply of Russian energy, food and fertilizers to world markets have primarily affected completely innocent states, developing and the poorest ones, Putin said at the ceremony of presentation of credentials by foreign ambassadors.

"Even our offer (to supply for free) ” I want to emphasize this ” to supply 300,000 (tonnes) of Russian fertilizers blocked in European ports due to sanctions to countries in need free of charge still remains unanswered." Putin said.

