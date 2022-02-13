UrduPoint.com

Russia Got No Substantive Response From US On Security Guarantees - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2022 | 12:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2022) Russia has not received a substantive response from the US on security guarantees, and many of the steps mentioned during a Saturday phone call between Russian and US presidents were listed in the response that Russia got on January 26, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said.

"In fact, we got no substantive response ” neither in terms of NATO expansion, not about non-deployment of combat groups in Ukraine, nor the return of the alliance's troop placements to the 1997 state. Many of the steps that were mentioned during the phone conversation are already listed in the replies to Russian proposals we got on January 26 from Washington and NATO headquarters," Ushakov said.

