Russia Got Two Requests From Foreign Customers For Supply of MiG-35 Fighters - FSVTS

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) Russia has received two requests from foreign customers for the supply of Mikoyan MiG-35 multirole fighters in the past two years, Dmitry Shugayev, Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSVTS), told Sputnik.

"The MiG-35 is, indeed, the newest multifunctional aircraft, equipped with the latest technology. In 2019-2020, the FSVTS of Russia received three requests from foreign customers regarding this aircraft, one for display and two for delivery," Shugayev said.