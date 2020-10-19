The Russian government will allocate 35 billion rubles ($449.4 million) additionally to support unemployed people amid the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Mikhail Mushustin said on Monda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) The Russian government will allocate 35 billion rubles ($449.4 million) additionally to support unemployed people amid the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Mikhail Mushustin said on Monday.

"The government continues supporting people who have lost their jobs, including because of the spreading of the coronavirus.

They were given the maximum unemployment benefit, they also received payments for underage children ... We envisioned over 165 billion rubles for these social benefits in this year's budget. In addition to that, the government will allocate over 35 billion rubles more to support unemployed people in all the regions [across Russia]. A relevant governmental decree has been signed," Mishustin told deputy prime ministers.