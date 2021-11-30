UrduPoint.com

Russia Gov't Needs To Come Up With Revised Plan Due To Omicron In 7 Days - Putin

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 05:34 PM

Russia Gov't Needs to Come Up With Revised Plan Due to Omicron in 7 Days - Putin

The Russian government needs to come up with a revised response plan due to the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant in one week, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) The Russian government needs to come up with a revised response plan due to the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant in one week, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"I ask the government in a week, now I want to appeal to my colleagues from the government of the Russian Federation, to prepare an updated action plan in a week in connection with the risks of the spread of a new strain of coronavirus," Putin said at the VTB Capital Investment Forum "Russia Calling!".

