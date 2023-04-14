UrduPoint.com

Russia Grants Belarus' Belavia Right To Provide Maintenance Of Russian Aircraft

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2023 | 11:19 PM

Belarusian flag carrier Belavia said on Friday that it had received the right to carry out maintenance of aircraft of Russian airlines

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Belarusian flag carrier Belavia said on Friday that it had received the right to carry out maintenance of aircraft of Russian airlines.

"Based on the results of a certification audit by the Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport, Belavia received a maintenance certificate," the company said in a statement.

The certificate grants Belavia the right to carry out the permitted list of works on the operational and periodic maintenance of aircraft registered in Russia, as well as certain categories of components installed on these aircraft, the statement added.

The European Union banned the supply of civil aircraft and spare parts to Russia and obligated lessors to terminate contracts with Russian airlines after Moscow launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Aircraft maintenance and insurance services have also been banned, while the EU, the United States, Canada and a number of other countries have closed the skies for Russian aircraft.

