Russia Grants US Embassy Consular Access To Detained Basketball Star Griner - State Dept.

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2022 | 07:06 PM

Russia has granted the US embassy in Moscow consular access to detained American basketball star Brittney Griner, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) Russia has granted the US embassy in Moscow consular access to detained American basketball star Brittney Griner, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday.

"Within the past couple hours, an official from our (US) Embassy (in Moscow) has been granted consular access to Brittney Griner. We were able to check on her condition. We will continue to work very closely with her legal team, with her broader network to see to it that she is treated fairly," Price told CNN in an interview.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist was detained at a Moscow airport on February 18 after a police dog alerted officers to vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage.

During a court hearing last week, Griner did not deny a charge of drug trafficking.

The 31-year-old has been playing for the Russian basketball club UMMC Yekaterinburg during the off-season at the Women's National Basketball Association in the United States.

