BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) Russia is grateful for Brazil's balanced stance on the conflict in Ukraine and its willingness to contribute to the peace process, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Monday during his visit to Brasilia.

"We are grateful to our Brazilian friends for their excellent understanding of the genesis of this situation, and we are grateful for their willingness to contribute to the search for ways to resolve it," Sergei Lavrov said standing alongside Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira.

Lavrov said Russia was interested in ending the conflict in Ukraine as quickly as possible and had more than once explained the goals it was pursuing in conducting its special military operation.

Lavrov again argued that such issues as the Ukrainian conflict needed to be addressed multilaterally, with an eye on a long-term solution rather than a quick fix, while considering national security interests of all stakeholders without exception.