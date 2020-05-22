UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Grateful For US Assistance On COVID-19 Response - Deputy Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 04:54 PM

Russia Grateful for US Assistance on COVID-19 Response - Deputy Foreign Minister

Russia is grateful to the United States for the assistance on COVID-19 response, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) Russia is grateful to the United States for the assistance on COVID-19 response, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

"Yesterday, we received the first batch, which included 50 artificial lung ventilators, from the US. We believe such gestures are absolutely natural, they are of a purely humanitarian nature. We are grateful to the US side for the assistance it provides at this stage," Ryabkov said at online talks organized by the Alexander Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Foundation.

Next week, Russia is expected to receive 150 more artificial lung ventilators from the US.

The countries maintain intense dialogue, the deputy foreign minister said, recalling that Russian President Vladimir Putin had held six phone conversations with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, since the end of March. Over the same period of time, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has held four conversations with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and dialogue between embassies continues as well, according to Ryabkov.

Although sanctions make relations between the two countries more complicated, Russia will never ask the US to ease the restrictions, Ryabkov reaffirmed.

Related Topics

Russia Trump Vladimir Putin Same United States March From Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Badminton world tour aims for September restart

2 minutes ago

Arab League Ready to Partake in Mideast Quartet Ta ..

2 minutes ago

Jumatul Wida observed with great religious reveren ..

2 minutes ago

All wheat procurement centers will be open on 29th ..

2 minutes ago

DC Dir Lower imposes ban on Eid Millan parties

2 minutes ago

KP Govt decides to celebrate Eid ul Fitr with simp ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.