Russia Grateful to Taliban for Assistance in Returning Russian Citizens Home - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) Moscow is grateful to the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) for their assistance in returning Russian citizens home from Afghanistan during the change of power, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

