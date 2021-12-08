Russia, Greece Sign 5 Documents After Summit, Including Joint Action Plan for 2022-2024

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Following the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Sochi, five documents were signed, the Kremlin said.

These documents include, in particular, a joint action plan for 2022-2024 and a protocol on amendments to the 1991 intergovernmental agreement on the prevention of incidents at sea outside the territorial waters were adopted.