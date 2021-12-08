Russia-Greece Trade Up 56% Y/Y in 9M 2021, Almost Reaching Pre-Pandemic Level - Putin

Russia-Greece trade increased by 56% year-on-year in the forst nine months of 2021, almost reaching pre-pandemic level, Russian President Vladimir Putin said

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Russia-Greece trade increased by 56% year-on-year in the forst nine months of 2021, almost reaching pre-pandemic level, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"In general, I would like to note with satisfaction that Russian-Greek ties do not lose momentum and continue to consistently strengthen in all areas.

In particular, despite the difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic, in the first 9 months of this year, bilateral trade increased by 56%, let me remind you that if last year it decreased by 37%, now we already have 56% growth, which is $3.2 billion. We have almost reached the pre-pandemic level," Putin said after talks with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.