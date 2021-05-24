Russia, Greece Working on 20 New Agreements - Lavrov

Russia and Greece have twenty agreements under preparation for signing, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

"We discussed the state of the legal treaty base. About twenty draft agreements are in the works. We agreed to speed up their preparation so they can be signed during future contacts," Lavrov said at joint press conference after the meeting with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias.

The foreign minister spoke in favor of convening the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation working groups' meetings and its plenary session as soon as possible this year.

Dendias arrived in Russia on a two-day visit earlier on Monday and held talks with Lavrov in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi. After talks in Sochi, Dendias will travel to the neighboring cities of Anapa and Gelendzhik, which have a sizable Greek population, where he is expected to participate in a series of events and meetings with prominent members of the diaspora.