Russia Guarantees Continuation Of Relations With Bolivia - Ambassador

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) Russian Ambassador to Bolivia Vladimir Sprinchan said on Friday that Russia would continue cooperation with Bolivia notwithstanding the change of government in the Latin American country at the moment.

"Russia is available for and open to continuing cooperation with Bolivia - this country is Russia's partner ... The Bolivian leadership is changing now, but Russia's policy remains unchanged in terms of openness to cooperation and joint work," Sprinchan was quoted as saying by the Agencia Boliviana de Informacion news agency.

The diplomat said he held talks with interim Minister of Hydrocarbons Victor Hugo Zamora to discuss joint economic projects and the Center for Nuclear Research.

"Russia and Bolivia are developing several joint projects - we hope for them to be completed shortly - and they serve the interests of the Bolivian people. For example, the Center for Nuclear Research," Sprinchan said.

Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom started building the Nuclear Center this year in the mountainous western Bolivian city of El Alto.

When completed in 2020 and launched in 2022, as scheduled, it will become the world's most alpine research center. With a cyclotron accelerator and multipurpose irradiation center, the compound will accommodate research for agriculture and medicine.

At the moment, Bolivia experiences a political turmoil amid power transition. Former President Evo Morales resigned and fled to Mexico after his victory in the elections in October was challenged by the opposition. Mass protests erupted in Bolivia and the armed forces urged Morales to step down for the sake of maintaining order in the country.

Last week, opposition lawmaker Jeanine Anez proclaimed herself interim president and appointed a new caretaker government. She also pledges to hold a new election and ensure that Morales not be allowed to run for the fourth consecutive term.

