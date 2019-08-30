Russia Guarantees Security Of Turkish Observation Posts In Syria's Idlib - Cavusoglu
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 02:21 PM
ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Friday that Russia had guaranteed that Turkish observation posts in Syria's Idlib would be secure amid Damascus' offensive.
"Russia gave a guarantee that [Syrian President Bashar] Assad's forces would not attack our observation posts in Idlib," Cavusoglu said as quoted by the NTV broadcaster.
He added that Turkish troops would leave Syria as soon as a political solution to the crisis was found.