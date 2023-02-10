UrduPoint.com

Russia Had No Opportunity Yet To Send Food As Part Of Grain Deal - Russian Envoy To UN

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Russia Had No Opportunity Yet to Send Food as Part of Grain Deal - Russian Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) Russia has not yet been able to export any food as part of the grain deal, as seizures and general licenses issued by the West for Russian goods are a sham and do not allow exporting products, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia said in an interview with Sputnik.

"For more than half a year of the Russia-UN memorandum, not a single grain and almost nothing of fertilizers have been sent through this line. And this is despite the demand and need for Russian products, which everyone admits," Nebenzia said.

The diplomat said that illegal unilateral Western sanctions imposed on Russia on an unprecedented scale prevent this demand from being met.

"Since Western sanctions regimes are legally binding for the operators of these countries and are a serious punitive tool for those who try to circumvent them, all these pseudo-seizures and general licenses are a sham that in no way guarantees freedom of action in the business environment," he added.

