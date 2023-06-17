UrduPoint.com

Russia Had Right To Recognize New Territories As Independent, Assist Them - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 17, 2023 | 11:17 PM

Russia had the right to first recognize the new territories as independent, and then to assist by protecting them, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday

STRELNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2023) Russia had the right to first recognize the new territories as independent, and then to assist by protecting them, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

"Did we have the right to recognize the independence of these territories? In full accordance with the UN Charter, we had the right to do so, because according to the relevant articles of the UN Charter, these territories had the right to declare their independence.

So we had the right to recognize them. And we did it," Putin said at a meeting with a delegation of African leaders who came to discuss the Ukraine peace initiative.

