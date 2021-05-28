UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Hails Assad's 'decisive' Poll Victory

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 02:35 PM

Russia hails Assad's 'decisive' poll victory

Russia on Friday welcomed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's "decisive" victory after he claimed re-election with a landslide win in a vote criticised by the opposition and Western nations

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Russia on Friday welcomed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's "decisive" victory after he claimed re-election with a landslide win in a vote criticised by the opposition and Western nations.

"A decisive victory was won by the incumbent head of state B. Assad," the foreign ministry said in a statement, calling it "an important step towards strengthening" stability in war-ravaged Syria.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Vote Opposition

Recent Stories

Sugar futures close lower

2 minutes ago

Uzbekistan plans to raise GDP per capita to 2,500 ..

2 minutes ago

Four European FMs to visit China

2 minutes ago

India, S.Asia teams to be vaccinated before Tokyo ..

2 minutes ago

Japan's unemployment rate rises in April for 1st t ..

14 minutes ago

Shaheen Afridi is a great talent: Wasim Akram

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.