Russia on Friday welcomed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's "decisive" victory after he claimed re-election with a landslide win in a vote criticised by the opposition and Western nations

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Russia on Friday welcomed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's "decisive" victory after he claimed re-election with a landslide win in a vote criticised by the opposition and Western nations.

"A decisive victory was won by the incumbent head of state B. Assad," the foreign ministry said in a statement, calling it "an important step towards strengthening" stability in war-ravaged Syria.