Russia Hails US-Taliban Deal As 'important Event' For Peace

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 07:26 PM

Russia hails US-Taliban deal as 'important event' for peace

Russia on Friday hailed a historic agreement between the United States and the Taliban as an "important event" for peace in Afghanistan

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Russia on Friday hailed a historic agreement between the United States and the Taliban as an "important event" for peace in Afghanistan.

Moscow's Afghanistan envoy, Zamir Kabulov, told state news agency RIA Novosti he would take part in the signing ceremony on February 29 if invited.

"It will be an important event for the peace process in Afghanistan," he added.

