Russia Halts Grain Ships Registration to Yuzhny Port Until Ammonia Exports Resume - UN

Russia has informed the United Nations that it has halted new grain vessel registration to the port of Yuzhny Pivdennyi until Ukraine resumes ammonia exports, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) Russia has informed the United Nations that it has halted new grain vessel registration to the port of Yuzhny Pivdennyi until Ukraine resumes ammonia exports, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

"The Russian Federation has informed the JCC (Joint Coordination Center) of its decision to limit registrations to the port of Yuzhny Pivdennyi as long as ammonia is not exports, and currently it's not," Dujarric told correspondents during a press briefing.

The Joint Coordination Center facilitates the implementation of the United Nations- brokered grain and fertilizer exports agreement (including ammonia) - formally known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative - to allow safe passage via a Black Sea maritime humanitarian corridor.

Dujarric said the United Nations is looking for unconditional commitments from the involved parties on the access of vessels to all three ports agreed in the initiative, increase the number of daily inspections and avoid undue delays.