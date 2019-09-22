UrduPoint.com
Russia Halts Production Of 12 Types Of Arms After Unsuccessful Tests In Syria - Shoigu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 12:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2019) The production of 12 types of promising Russian weapons was halted after their unsuccessful tests during the anti-terror operation in Syria, while another 300 types were modernized, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told Moskovskij Komsomolets.

"As a result of the hostilities in Syria, we naturally had a great feedback session ... I can tell you that about 300 types of weapons were modernized taking into account the Syrian experience, and we simply removed 12 types of weaponry from production that were considered to be promising," Shoigu said in an exclusive interview with the newspaper out Sunday.

In August, media reported, citing the Russian Defense Ministry, that during the operation in Syria, Russia tested 231 types of modern and modernized weapons, which showed high efficiency.

According to Shoigu, Russia's Kalibr cruise missiles underwent modernization after being used in Syria, which reduced the flight mission time setting.

