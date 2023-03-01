UrduPoint.com

Russia Handed Note To US On Suspension Of Moscow's Participation In New START - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Russia Handed Note to US on Suspension of Moscow's Participation in New START - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) Moscow handed over the note on the suspension of Russia's participation in the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) to the United States on February 28, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law that suspends Russia's participation in New START.

"Yesterday we handed over an official note to the US side, in which we stated that that the implementation of the New START provisions is suspended, but at the same time, we will abide by its key provisions ” restrictions on the number of such systems," Ryabkov said.

The diplomat added that US' statement about a certain plan for Russia on inspections within the framework of the New START appeared too late.

"There is an English expression: too little too late... We have all said that the president has drawn a line in his address to the Federal Assembly, the Foreign Ministry stated in its statement on February 21, and we cannot put up with this situation, which is radically different from the one that existed during the drafting and signing of the agreement," Ryabkov concluded.

Related Topics

Assembly Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Same United States February All From Agreement

Recent Stories

MoIAT to offer training to industrial SMEs, nation ..

MoIAT to offer training to industrial SMEs, national talent under &#039;Future I ..

4 minutes ago
 Barakah: Emirati leadership in environmentally-fri ..

Barakah: Emirati leadership in environmentally-friendly energy transition

4 minutes ago
 FNC Parliamentary Division participates in PAM ses ..

FNC Parliamentary Division participates in PAM session in Morocco

5 minutes ago
 Ministry of Culture and Youth unveils activities o ..

Ministry of Culture and Youth unveils activities of National Reading Month 2023

20 minutes ago
 PSL 2023 Match 17 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 2023 Match 17 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Score, History, Who Will Win

31 minutes ago
 Emirates Development Bank approves AED 6.1 billion ..

Emirates Development Bank approves AED 6.1 billion in financing during 2022

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.