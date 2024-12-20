Russia Hands 16-year Prison Term To East Ukraine Resident For 'treason'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Russia on Friday sentenced a resident of east Ukraine's Lugansk region to 16 years in prison for "high treason", Moscow's FSB security service said.
Moscow regularly hands heavy sentences to people it accuses of spying for Ukraine and has also consistently imprisoned Ukrainians in Russia and occupied regions.
The sentencing came as President Vladimir Putin called on security services to be "tough" in anti-terror measures and especially vigilant in military counter-intelligence as the Kremlin's Ukraine offensive drags on for almost three years.
Putin called for special services to "identify spies and traitors" and to "stop the work of foreign security services.
"
The unnamed man was sentenced Friday by a military court in Russia's southern city of Rostov-on-Don.
Prosecutors said he had handed information on the Russian armed forces to Kyiv's security services.
The FSB, cited by Russian news agencies, said the man was found guilty of state treason, being an accomplice in terrorist acts as well as the illegal handling and transport of explosives.
The court ordered him to serve his sentence in a high-security penal colony.
