Russia Hands Jail Terms To Dozens Of Navalny Mourners
Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2024 | 10:50 AM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Russian courts have sentenced dozens of people detained at events commemorating Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to short prison sentences, official court announcements showed, with 154 sentenced in Saint Petersburg alone.
Details of rulings published by the city's court service on Saturday and Sunday showed 154 people had been given jail time of up to 14 days for violating Russia's strict anti-protest laws.
Rights groups and independent media outlets reported a handful of similar sentences in other cities across the country.
The 47-year-old Kremlin critic died on Friday at the Arctic prison colony where he was being held on charges widely seen as retribution for his campaigning against President Vladimir Putin.
Police over the weekend arrested hundreds of Russians in dozens of cities who came to lay flowers and light candles in his honour at memorials to victims of Stalin-era repressions.
