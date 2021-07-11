Russia Hands Over 2016 Saarbruecken Bombing Suspect to Germany

Russia handed over to Germany an Azerbaijani native suspected of detonating a hand grenade at the entrance to an entertainment venue in Saarbruecken in 2016, the Russian Interior Ministry said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) Russia handed over to Germany an Azerbaijani native suspected of detonating a hand grenade at the entrance to an entertainment venue in Saarbruecken in 2016, the Russian Interior Ministry said Saturday.

"Azerbaijan's national Elshad Azizov...

was surrendered to Germany's law enforcement agents at Moscow's Domodedovo Airport today," Irina Volk, a ministerial spokesperson, said in a statement.

Saarbruecken police put Azizov on the international wanted list after indicting him on attempted murder charges. The bombing is believed to be the result of a local ethnic conflict.

He was arrested for robbery in the western Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod during the 2018 FIFA World Cup and sentenced to three-and-a-half years in jail, which he served in a Russian penal colony.