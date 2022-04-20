Russia Hands Over Draft Document With Clear Proposals to Ukraine - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) Russia has handed over a draft document with clear proposals to Ukraine, and the ball is on Kiev's side now, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"At the moment, our draft document has been handed over to the Ukrainian side, which includes absolutely clear points.

The ball is on their side. We are waiting for an answer," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman also said that the Ukrainian side do not seek to intensify the negotiation process.