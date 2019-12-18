Russia Harvested 120.6Mln Tonnes of Grain in 2019 - Statistics Service

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) Russia 's grain yield has increased by 6.5 percent compared to last year, reaching 120.6 million tonnes, the Russian Federal State Statistics Service, commonly known as Rosstat, said in a Wednesday report.

On December 6, Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev told journalists that the 2019 grain yield was expected to be about 121 million tonnes, making it the second-best result in the history of post-Soviet Russia.

"In 2019, per our calculations, 120.6 million tonnes of grain in weight after processing has been threshed in all categories of [the agricultural] industry ... In 2019 there has been 6.5 percent more grain threshed than in 2018," Rosstat said.

The largest yield of grain was in 2017, with 135.5 million tonnes harvested. This year's yield is slightly below the 120.67 million tonnes recorded in 2016.