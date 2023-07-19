Open Menu

Russia Harvests Over 21 Million Tonnes Of Grain - Agriculture Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published July 19, 2023 | 10:43 PM

Russia has harvested more than 21 million tonnes of grain as of now, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) Russia has harvested more than 21 million tonnes of grain as of now, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said on Wednesday.

"Now, with regard to harvesting. We have entered an active phase and it (harvesting) is being carried out in 39 Russian regions ... More than 21 million tonnes of grain have been harvested," the minister said at a government meeting.

