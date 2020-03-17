UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Has 40,000 Artificial Respirating Units, Ready To Tackle Coronavirus - Official

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 08:17 PM

Russia Has 40,000 Artificial Respirating Units, Ready to Tackle Coronavirus - Official

Russia has as many as 40,000 artificial respirating units, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Tuesday, refuting claims that the country's medical sector is not ready for the coronavirus disease

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Russia has as many as 40,000 artificial respirating units, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Tuesday, refuting claims that the country's medical sector is not ready for the coronavirus disease.

"Taking into consideration all the possible scenarios, we have taken stock of all the resources available for providing assistance during the coronavirus infection. Over 40,000 artificial respirating units are ready to be used," Golikova said at Russian President Vladimir Putin's meeting with the cabinet.

She added that the government had allocated funds for purchasing over 500 more units.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Vladimir Putin All Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Precautionary measures taken against corona in Bak ..

1 minute ago

False Rumors About Methanol Cure for COVID-19 Kill ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Registers First Coronavirus-Related Death ..

1 minute ago

Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation tak ..

1 minute ago

Two illicit housing colonies sealed in Faisalabad

7 minutes ago

Coronavirus impact on displaced Syrians concern WH ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.