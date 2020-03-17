Russia Has 40,000 Artificial Respirating Units, Ready to Tackle Coronavirus - Official

Russia has as many as 40,000 artificial respirating units, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Tuesday, refuting claims that the country's medical sector is not ready for the coronavirus disease

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Russia has as many as 40,000 artificial respirating units, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Tuesday, refuting claims that the country's medical sector is not ready for the coronavirus disease.

"Taking into consideration all the possible scenarios, we have taken stock of all the resources available for providing assistance during the coronavirus infection. Over 40,000 artificial respirating units are ready to be used," Golikova said at Russian President Vladimir Putin's meeting with the cabinet.

She added that the government had allocated funds for purchasing over 500 more units.