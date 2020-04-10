Russia Has 94,000 Beds Ready for Treatment of Coronavirus Patients - Health Minister

Russia has allocated 94,000 beds for the treatment of coronavirus infected patients, but the Russian health care system is experiencing a strain across the board in countering the outbreak in the country, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Russia has allocated 94,000 beds for the treatment of coronavirus infected patients, but the Russian health care system is experiencing a strain across the board in countering the outbreak in the country, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Friday.

"There are 94,000 beds across the country that are deployed to provide medical care to this category of patients [with coronavirus]. There is an option to increase this amount," Murashko said in a televised interview.

About 30 percent of those are intensive care beds, the minister added.

Murashko went on to admit that the procurement of equipment is beginning to stress the country's health care systems, especially the availability of ventilators.

"We see that all health care systems are stressed by the use of consumable material - these are personal protective equipment and ... ventilators," the minister said, adding that all necessary mobilization is underway.

As of Friday, the Russian health authorities have confirmed over 11,900 cases of infection, with 94 deaths as a result, while 795 have recovered.