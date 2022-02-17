Russia Has Added 'as Many As 7,000' Troops To Ukraine Border: W.House Official
Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2022 | 11:50 AM
Russia has increased its presence on the border with Ukraine "by as many as 7,000 troops," some of whom arrived as recently as Wednesday, a senior White House official said, calling Moscow's announcement of a troop withdrawal "false."
"The official also reiterated that Russia could launch a "false" pretext to invade Ukraine "at any moment," adding that while Russia has said it wants to reach a diplomatic solution, its actions indicate otherwise.