Russia has added 'as many as 7,000' troops to Ukraine border: W.House official

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Russia has increased its presence on the border with Ukraine "by as many as 7,000 troops," some of whom arrived as recently as Wednesday, a senior White House official said, calling Moscow's announcement of a troop withdrawal "false.

"The official also reiterated that Russia could launch a "false" pretext to invade Ukraine "at any moment," adding that while Russia has said it wants to reach a diplomatic solution, its actions indicate otherwise.