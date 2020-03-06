Russia Has All Opportunities to Conduct Socially-Oriented Policy - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) Russia has all the opportunities to conduct the socially-oriented policy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at a meeting with the heads of the State Duma's political groups.

"Now we have all the opportunities to conduct the socially-oriented state policy, based on the needs of our citizens in increasing living standards," Putin said.

The president added that the Russian government must focus on supporting family values, protection of children, ensuring affordable education and healthcare, as well as providing senior people with better living standards.