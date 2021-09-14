UrduPoint.com

Russia Has Balanced Policy On Afghanistan, Contacts With US On This Issue - Ryabkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Moscow is pursuing a balanced policy on Afghanistan and remains in contact on the situation in the country with interested parties, including the United States, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"The situation (in Afghanistan) has changed radically. Our task is to pursue a balanced policy that will reflect our interests.

Among them is to ensure the security of our borders and the borders of our allies in Central Asia and the region as a whole," Ryabkov said in interview with RT Arabic.

He added that Moscow was in dialogue with the United States on the development of the situation in Afghanistan.

"We did not interrupt the dialogue with the Taliban (the movement is recognized as terrorist and banned in Russia). However, what will happen in the future is another matter. We are discussing this with all interested parties, including the Americans," the deputy minister stressed.

