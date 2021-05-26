Russia Has Claims to US Over New START Treaty Implementation - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow has claims to Washington over the implementation of the New Start treaty, in particular, regarding the re-equipment of carriers, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Moscow has claims to Washington over the implementation of the New Start treaty, in particular, regarding the re-equipment of carriers, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"The Russian-US New START treaty does not prohibit the parties from modernizing and replacing their strategic offensive weapons, provided that they comply with the quantitative limits and some other restrictions laid down in this agreement. Therefore, the very fact that Washington is carrying out such modernization measures in relation to its nuclear weapons and its complex does not contradict the international obligations of the US," Zakharova said during a briefing.

At the same time, the spokeswoman said that Moscow closely monitors US steps in this direction.

"As for the New START Treaty, the Russian side really has concrete and well-grounded claims to how Washington's representatives are implementing it. However, this is not connected with the modernization of the nuclear complex, but with the re-equipment of a number of strategic offensive weapons by Washington. It was carried out in such a way that it does not allow us to make sure that these carriers have lost the ability to be used for the use of nuclear weapons. And this is a requirement laid down in the treaty," Zakharova said, adding that Russia's goal is to make sure the American side strictly complies with "all provisions of the New START Treaty."