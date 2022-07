Russia Has Constructive Attitude to Summit With Turkey, Iran on Syria in Tehran - Bogdanov

Russian Federation is determined to work constructively with Turkey and Iran on Syria at the upcoming summit in Tehran, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) Russian Federation is determined to work constructively with Turkey and Iran on Syria at the upcoming summit in Tehran, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Thursday.

"The event is very important.

The attitude is very constructive on our part," he told reporters.

The Kremlin previously confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin would travel to Tehran on July 19 to participate in a trilateral summit with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.