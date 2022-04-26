UrduPoint.com

Russia Has Delivered Over 15,000 Tonnes Of Humanitarian Aid To Ukraine - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2022 | 05:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) Since March 2, Russia has delivered more than 15,000 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes to Ukraine, head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, who also leads Russia's humanitarian response coordination headquarters, said.

"Starting from March 2, the Russian Federation has already delivered 15,024.3 tonnes of essentials, food, medicines and medical supplies to Ukraine," Col. Gen. Mizintsev said.

"On April 25, 2022, eleven humanitarian events were held in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, Kharkov and Kherson regions, during which 502.2 tonnes of essentials and food was given to the population," he said.

